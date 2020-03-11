Analysts Turn Mixed On Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC), Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

The shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $110 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Visteon Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Buy the VC stock while also putting a $104 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $106. Barclays was of a view that VC is Equal Weight in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that VC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.41.

The shares of the company added by 6.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $53.44 while ending the day at $58.19. During the trading session, a total of 694503.0 shares were traded which represents a -85.65% decline from the average session volume which is 374100.0 shares. VC had ended its last session trading at $54.89. Visteon Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.78. Visteon Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 VC 52-week low price stands at $44.04 while its 52-week high price is $105.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Visteon Corporation generated 469.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.68%. Visteon Corporation has the potential to record 3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.07% to reach $20.44/share. It started the day trading at $11.89 and traded between $10.5506 and $11.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSSI’s 50-day SMA is 12.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.76. The stock has a high of $17.50 for the year while the low is $8.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 668598.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.04%, as 641,587 VC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.71% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 473.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. bought more DSSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 61.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchasing 516,018 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,349,356 shares of DSSI, with a total valuation of $13,898,367. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DSSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,647,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, China Investment Corp. (Investmen… decreased its Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares by 57.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,086,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,499,959 shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. which are valued at $11,193,443. Following these latest developments, around 8.23% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.