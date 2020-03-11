Analysts Turn Mixed On Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

The shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uxin Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2019, to Outperform the UXIN stock while also putting a $7.70 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Goldman was of a view that UXIN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.51.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $1.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 38.56% incline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. UXIN had ended its last session trading at $1.64. Uxin Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 UXIN 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $5.38.

The Uxin Limited generated 88.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.78% to reach $32.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.15 and traded between $5.15 and $5.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YTEN’s 50-day SMA is 7.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.83. The stock has a high of $70.70 for the year while the low is $4.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 130401.15 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -40.67%, as 77,367 UXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.58% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 308.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Birchview Capital LP bought more YTEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 24,427.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Birchview Capital LP purchasing 755,068 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 758,159 shares of YTEN, with a total valuation of $4,996,268. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more YTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $248,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares by 24.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,830 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. which are valued at $96,016. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,261 shares and is now valued at $54,440. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.