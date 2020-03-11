Analysts Turn Mixed On TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $110 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransUnion, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Overweight the TRU stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that TRU is Neutral in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $103.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.14.

The shares of the company added by 6.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $81.485 while ending the day at $86.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -47.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. TRU had ended its last session trading at $81.41. TransUnion currently has a market cap of $17.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.29, with a beta of 0.91. TransUnion debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TRU 52-week low price stands at $63.37 while its 52-week high price is $101.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TransUnion generated 274.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%. TransUnion has the potential to record 2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. BofA/Merrill also rated GME as Reiterated on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that GME could surge by 3.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.32% to reach $4.38/share. It started the day trading at $4.26 and traded between $3.80 and $4.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GME’s 50-day SMA is 4.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.04. The stock has a high of $11.64 for the year while the low is $3.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 66.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.73%, as 68.13M TRU shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,919,641 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,455,767 shares of GME, with a total valuation of $41,240,761. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,439,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,434,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,681 shares of GameStop Corp. which are valued at $33,963,689. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 380,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,127,360 shares and is now valued at $25,658,496. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of GameStop Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.