Analysts Turn Mixed On Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW), GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

The shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $54 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tradeweb Markets Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Buy the TW stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TW is Buy in its latest report on September 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TW is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.83.

The shares of the company added by 6.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.98 while ending the day at $49.73. During the trading session, a total of 869668.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.98% decline from the average session volume which is 776610.0 shares. TW had ended its last session trading at $46.85. TW 52-week low price stands at $33.68 while its 52-week high price is $53.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tradeweb Markets Inc. generated 461.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.0%. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Citigroup also rated GLOG as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GLOG could surge by 67.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.47% to reach $12.18/share. It started the day trading at $4.22 and traded between $3.61 and $3.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOG’s 50-day SMA is 7.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.30. The stock has a high of $17.41 for the year while the low is $3.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.27%, as 5.18M TW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.22% of GasLog Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 903.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more GLOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -95,469 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,622,475 shares of GLOG, with a total valuation of $20,322,085. Eagle Global Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more GLOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,579,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its GasLog Ltd. shares by 42.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,413,569 shares of GasLog Ltd. which are valued at $10,537,560. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GasLog Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,840 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,794,772 shares and is now valued at $10,068,671. Following these latest developments, around 12.59% of GasLog Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.