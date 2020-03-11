Analysts Turn Mixed On Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

The shares of Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $175 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synopsys Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Outperform the SNPS stock while also putting a $190 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $160. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 157. Needham was of a view that SNPS is Buy in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SNPS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $178.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.87.

The shares of the company added by 5.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $128.07 while ending the day at $135.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -29.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. SNPS had ended its last session trading at $127.70. Synopsys Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.92, with a beta of 1.14. Synopsys Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SNPS 52-week low price stands at $103.52 while its 52-week high price is $166.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Synopsys Inc. generated 700.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.93%. Synopsys Inc. has the potential to record 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.70% to reach $20.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.43 and traded between $6.87 and $7.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGNX’s 50-day SMA is 10.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.24. The stock has a high of $20.79 for the year while the low is $6.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.32%, as 3.67M SNPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.51% of MacroGenics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 489.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more MGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 747,792 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,873,356 shares of MGNX, with a total valuation of $51,509,332. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more MGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,311,841 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,792,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,181 shares of MacroGenics Inc. which are valued at $33,262,198. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,959 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,138,349 shares and is now valued at $27,523,321. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MacroGenics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.