Analysts Turn Mixed On Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

The shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $235 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stryker Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Buy the SYK stock while also putting a $248 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $217. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 210. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SYK is Neutral in its latest report on January 07, 2020. BTIG Research thinks that SYK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 236.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $234.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.36.

The shares of the company added by 6.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $173.33 while ending the day at $183.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.99 million shares were traded which represents a -80.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. SYK had ended its last session trading at $172.63. Stryker Corporation currently has a market cap of $70.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.35, with a beta of 0.79. Stryker Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SYK 52-week low price stands at $171.33 while its 52-week high price is $226.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stryker Corporation generated 4.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.5%. Stryker Corporation has the potential to record 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 31, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.23% to reach $37.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.05 and traded between $1.41 and $1.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVIV’s 50-day SMA is 7.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.02. The stock has a high of $51.00 for the year while the low is $1.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41542.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.31%, as 39,337 SYK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.08% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 107.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -67.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.03% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more NVIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,995 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which are valued at $17,607. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,039 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,487 shares and is now valued at $9,145. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.