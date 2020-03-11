Analysts Turn Mixed On Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

The shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $90 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Starbucks Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Overweight the SBUX stock while also putting a $107 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $94. Goldman was of a view that SBUX is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that SBUX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 98.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.73.

The shares of the company added by 5.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $70.03 while ending the day at $74.87. During the trading session, a total of 18.35 million shares were traded which represents a -117.22% decline from the average session volume which is 8.45 million shares. SBUX had ended its last session trading at $70.83. Starbucks Corporation currently has a market cap of $88.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.39, with a beta of 0.57. SBUX 52-week low price stands at $69.14 while its 52-week high price is $99.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Starbucks Corporation generated 3.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.05%. Starbucks Corporation has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.54% to reach $49.09/share. It started the day trading at $45.94 and traded between $43.54 and $45.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIO’s 50-day SMA is 54.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.03. The stock has a high of $63.26 for the year while the low is $41.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.96%, as 5.86M SBUX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of Rio Tinto Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.39, while the P/B ratio is 1.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State Farm Investment Management … sold more RIO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State Farm Investment Management … selling -1,412,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,132,020 shares of RIO, with a total valuation of $569,355,699. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more RIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $517,004,392 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,643,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -172,612 shares of Rio Tinto Group which are valued at $499,487,253. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,425,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,693,406 shares and is now valued at $407,981,544. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Rio Tinto Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.