Analysts Turn Mixed On Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR), Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

The shares of Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Select Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on February 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Citigroup was of a view that WTTR is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2018. Johnson Rice thinks that WTTR is worth Accumulate rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.485 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -187.45% decline from the average session volume which is 374700.0 shares. WTTR had ended its last session trading at $4.19. Select Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 WTTR 52-week low price stands at $4.02 while its 52-week high price is $12.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Select Energy Services Inc. generated 79.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 225.0%. Select Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Keefe Bruyette also rated MC as Downgrade on July 31, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that MC could surge by 29.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.36% to reach $40.83/share. It started the day trading at $28.74 and traded between $26.8767 and $28.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MC’s 50-day SMA is 34.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.62. The stock has a high of $43.49 for the year while the low is $26.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.03%, as 2.98M WTTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.64% of Moelis & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.13, while the P/B ratio is 3.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 678.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… sold more MC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… selling -386,073 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,312,983 shares of MC, with a total valuation of $169,802,937. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,532,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Moelis & Company shares by 6.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,581,134 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 207,369 shares of Moelis & Company which are valued at $114,453,043. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Moelis & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.