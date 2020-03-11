Analysts Turn Mixed On Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

The shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Office Properties Income Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2019, to Sector Perform the OPI stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.03.

The shares of the company added by 6.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.36 while ending the day at $28.98. During the trading session, a total of 604422.0 shares were traded which represents a -107.61% decline from the average session volume which is 291130.0 shares. OPI had ended its last session trading at $27.17. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a market cap of $1.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.20, with a beta of 1.65. OPI 52-week low price stands at $23.36 while its 52-week high price is $35.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.87%. Office Properties Income Trust has the potential to record 5.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.24% to reach $5.74/share. It started the day trading at $4.66 and traded between $4.39 and $4.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASX’s 50-day SMA is 5.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.69. The stock has a high of $5.70 for the year while the low is $3.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 557772.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.55%, as 554,705 OPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.03% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 596.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC sold more ASX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC selling -1,616,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,435,270 shares of ASX, with a total valuation of $149,202,242. Schafer Cullen Capital Management… meanwhile sold more ASX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,053,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 3.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,215,198 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -260,591 shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $33,189,911. In the same vein, LMR Partners LLP decreased its ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,961,783 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,961,783 shares and is now valued at $27,424,202.