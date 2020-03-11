Analysts Turn Mixed On NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

The shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Citigroup was of a view that NGM is Buy in its latest report on April 29, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.57 while ending the day at $16.15. During the trading session, a total of 662892.0 shares were traded which represents a -86.71% decline from the average session volume which is 355030.0 shares. NGM had ended its last session trading at $17.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.00 NGM 52-week low price stands at $8.81 while its 52-week high price is $22.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. generated 303.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is now rated as In-line. RBC Capital Mkts also rated DO as Downgrade on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that DO could surge by 65.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.42% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.92 and traded between $1.50 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DO’s 50-day SMA is 4.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.31. The stock has a high of $12.64 for the year while the low is $1.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.05%, as 34.28M NGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.71% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Loews Corp. (Investment Portfolio… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 73,119,047 shares of DO, with a total valuation of $223,013,093. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile sold more DO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,479,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by 2.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,587,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -278,880 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. which are valued at $29,240,789. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,684 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,106,150 shares and is now valued at $21,673,758. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.