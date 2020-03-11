Analysts Turn Mixed On iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK), JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

The shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on February 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.50.

The shares of the company added by 5.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.72 while ending the day at $5.13. During the trading session, a total of 531122.0 shares were traded which represents a -120.29% decline from the average session volume which is 241100.0 shares. ICLK had ended its last session trading at $4.85. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ICLK 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $5.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited generated 45.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.06% to reach $567.25/share. It started the day trading at $54.57 and traded between $50.68 and $54.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YY’s 50-day SMA is 60.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.46. The stock has a high of $88.85 for the year while the low is $48.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.19%, as 3.18M ICLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.22% of JOYY Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 995.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more YY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -158,767 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,323,454 shares of YY, with a total valuation of $179,366,812. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more YY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,406,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by 4.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,173,524 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,482 shares of JOYY Inc. which are valued at $117,305,090. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,383 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,902,375 shares and is now valued at $102,671,179. Following these latest developments, around 1.38% of JOYY Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.