Analysts Turn Mixed On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

The shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $70 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Buy the DCPH stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $34. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that DCPH is Buy in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DCPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $66.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.52.

The shares of the company added by 5.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.024 while ending the day at $49.99. During the trading session, a total of 939581.0 shares were traded which represents a -58.45% decline from the average session volume which is 592970.0 shares. DCPH had ended its last session trading at $47.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.20 DCPH 52-week low price stands at $19.88 while its 52-week high price is $71.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 120.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.58%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on July 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.5299 and traded between $0.47 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTST’s 50-day SMA is 0.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.91. The stock has a high of $10.17 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.86%, as 14.57M DCPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.17% of CannTrust Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.48% over the last six months.