Analysts Turn Mixed On 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

The shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 3M Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2019, to Neutral the MMM stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $160. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 180. Barclays was of a view that MMM is Underweight in its latest report on October 03, 2019. UBS thinks that MMM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 182.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $172.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.38.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $144.882 while ending the day at $153.30. During the trading session, a total of 5.49 million shares were traded which represents a -45.67% decline from the average session volume which is 3.77 million shares. MMM had ended its last session trading at $144.06. 3M Company currently has a market cap of $88.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.44, with a beta of 1.09. 3M Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MMM 52-week low price stands at $143.55 while its 52-week high price is $219.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The 3M Company generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.36%. 3M Company has the potential to record 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.43% to reach $184.18/share. It started the day trading at $80.19 and traded between $67.59 and $79.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PXD’s 50-day SMA is 136.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 135.22. The stock has a high of $178.22 for the year while the low is $64.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.02%, as 3.27M MMM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PXD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -65,045 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,075,941 shares of PXD, with a total valuation of $1,605,464,036. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PXD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,517,295,104 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by 3.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,394,206 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,513 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company which are valued at $1,030,640,613. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 111,663 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,072,307 shares and is now valued at $991,117,853. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.