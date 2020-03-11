Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON), Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

The shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Superconductor Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2015. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that SCON is Buy in its latest report on August 20, 2013. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that SCON is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.10.

The shares of the company added by 5.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.202 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 38.12% incline from the average session volume which is 2.42 million shares. SCON had ended its last session trading at $0.19. Superconductor Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SCON 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Superconductor Technologies Inc. generated 275000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.79%.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $180. Argus also rated EFX as Upgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $165 suggesting that EFX could surge by 9.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $141.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.88% to reach $169.19/share. It started the day trading at $152.87 and traded between $143.06 and $152.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EFX’s 50-day SMA is 151.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 141.42. The stock has a high of $164.77 for the year while the low is $108.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.35%, as 3.25M SCON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Equifax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 802.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EFX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 52,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,948,113 shares of EFX, with a total valuation of $1,839,149,971. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more EFX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,499,712,295 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Equifax Inc. shares by 46.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,106,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,224,649 shares of Equifax Inc. which are valued at $1,435,546,293. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Equifax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,017,180 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,438,020 shares and is now valued at $1,340,576,361. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Equifax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.