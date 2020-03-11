Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

The shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $32 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of STMicroelectronics N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Neutral the STM stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that STM is Neutral in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Jefferies thinks that STM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.07.

The shares of the company added by 5.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $23.855 while ending the day at $24.70. During the trading session, a total of 5.38 million shares were traded which represents a -88.78% decline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. STM had ended its last session trading at $23.46. STMicroelectronics N.V. currently has a market cap of $23.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.44, with a beta of 1.42. STMicroelectronics N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 STM 52-week low price stands at $14.28 while its 52-week high price is $31.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The STMicroelectronics N.V. generated 2.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.49%. STMicroelectronics N.V. has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.07% to reach $68.00/share. It started the day trading at $48.38 and traded between $45.19 and $48.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SXT’s 50-day SMA is 59.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.10. The stock has a high of $75.21 for the year while the low is $44.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.73%, as 1.63M STM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.14% of Sensient Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.93, while the P/B ratio is 2.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 293.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 27,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,530,380 shares of SXT, with a total valuation of $222,804,088. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $221,936,897 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Sensient Technologies Corporation shares by 1.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,341,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,806 shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation which are valued at $213,490,577. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Sensient Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,443 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,097,188 shares and is now valued at $152,319,706. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sensient Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.