Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

The shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $62 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. Longbow was of a view that ST is Neutral in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that ST is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.73.

The shares of the company added by 10.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.875 while ending the day at $37.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -60.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. ST had ended its last session trading at $34.48. Sensata Technologies Holding plc currently has a market cap of $6.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.81, with a beta of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ST 52-week low price stands at $34.19 while its 52-week high price is $54.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sensata Technologies Holding plc generated 774.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.49%. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has the potential to record 3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Wells Fargo also rated EXLS as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that EXLS could surge by 16.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.53% to reach $80.78/share. It started the day trading at $72.11 and traded between $66.07 and $67.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXLS’s 50-day SMA is 73.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.40. The stock has a high of $79.78 for the year while the low is $57.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 552921.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.02%, as 458,814 ST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.66% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 175.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EXLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 66,929 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,809,390 shares of EXLS, with a total valuation of $359,020,964. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,557,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mackenzie Financial Corp. decreased its ExlService Holdings Inc. shares by 6.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,519,995 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -114,177 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc. which are valued at $113,467,627. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ExlService Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 54,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,426,954 shares and is now valued at $106,522,116. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of ExlService Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.