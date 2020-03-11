Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB), American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $74 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2020, to Outperform the PB stock while also putting a $78 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Bernstein was of a view that PB is Underperform in its latest report on May 28, 2019. Hovde Group thinks that PB is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $74.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.35.

The shares of the company added by 11.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $49.57 while ending the day at $54.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -80.3% decline from the average session volume which is 658480.0 shares. PB had ended its last session trading at $48.96. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.31, with a beta of 1.22. PB 52-week low price stands at $48.88 while its 52-week high price is $75.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.06%. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is now rated as Buy. Citigroup also rated AIG as Initiated on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that AIG could surge by 39.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.89% to reach $57.87/share. It started the day trading at $37.18 and traded between $33.17 and $35.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIG’s 50-day SMA is 49.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.75. The stock has a high of $58.66 for the year while the low is $30.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.43%, as 23.28M PB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of American International Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more AIG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -7,072,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,551,070 shares of AIG, with a total valuation of $2,890,113,111. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,863,355,466 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,071,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -382,438 shares of American International Group Inc. which are valued at $1,647,271,473. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,603,669 shares and is now valued at $1,627,530,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American International Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.