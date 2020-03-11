Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX), Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

The shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2017. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $10. Topeka Capital Markets was of a view that MX is Buy in its latest report on May 06, 2016. Topeka Capital Markets thinks that MX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.01.

The shares of the company added by 12.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.54 while ending the day at $10.34. During the trading session, a total of 661770.0 shares were traded which represents a -72.88% decline from the average session volume which is 382790.0 shares. MX had ended its last session trading at $9.17. MX 52-week low price stands at $7.27 while its 52-week high price is $16.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation generated 151.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 281.25%. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $167. Piper Jaffray also rated AYX as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that AYX could surge by 27.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $110.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.09% to reach $162.23/share. It started the day trading at $118.56 and traded between $111.00 and $118.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYX’s 50-day SMA is 131.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.85. The stock has a high of $160.11 for the year while the low is $72.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.03%, as 6.91M MX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.07% of Alteryx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 401.19, while the P/B ratio is 18.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more AYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 125.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,974,776 shares of AYX, with a total valuation of $834,198,225. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $611,660,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,676,739 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -700 shares of Alteryx Inc. which are valued at $513,346,299. In the same vein, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 450,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,564,014 shares and is now valued at $497,607,635. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Alteryx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.