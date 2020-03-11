Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

The shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $77 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hess Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Scotiabank advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2020, to Sector Outperform the HES stock while also putting a $79 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $82. Cowen was of a view that HES is Market Perform in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Scotia Howard Weil thinks that HES is worth Sector Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $70.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.16.

The shares of the company added by 20.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $32.49 while ending the day at $39.68. During the trading session, a total of 9.58 million shares were traded which represents a -192.83% decline from the average session volume which is 3.27 million shares. HES had ended its last session trading at $32.98. Hess Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HES 52-week low price stands at $27.60 while its 52-week high price is $74.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hess Corporation generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 115.0%. Hess Corporation has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.49% to reach $72.35/share. It started the day trading at $53.51 and traded between $49.58 and $53.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LVS’s 50-day SMA is 66.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.26. The stock has a high of $74.29 for the year while the low is $49.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.98%, as 12.15M HES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.60% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.26, while the P/B ratio is 7.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,503,311 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,218,279 shares of LVS, with a total valuation of $1,645,407,848. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,286,633,707 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares by 6.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,772,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,619,248 shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. which are valued at $1,269,581,064. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,492,425 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,574,627 shares and is now valued at $849,846,500. Following these latest developments, around 56.71% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.