Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

The shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glaukos Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Neutral the GKOS stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GKOS is Underperform in its latest report on September 30, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that GKOS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $55.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.45.

The shares of the company added by 15.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $38.75 while ending the day at $41.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a -336.08% decline from the average session volume which is 564080.0 shares. GKOS had ended its last session trading at $35.80. Glaukos Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 471.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 58.91, with a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 GKOS 52-week low price stands at $35.69 while its 52-week high price is $84.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glaukos Corporation generated 62.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Glaukos Corporation has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $107. Morgan Stanley also rated XLRN as Upgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $122 suggesting that XLRN could surge by 16.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.40% to reach $109.64/share. It started the day trading at $92.07 and traded between $84.37 and $91.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XLRN’s 50-day SMA is 75.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.64. The stock has a high of $97.56 for the year while the low is $37.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.10%, as 3.50M GKOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.68% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 644.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 83.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 101.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more XLRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 41.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,801,380 shares of XLRN, with a total valuation of $584,442,583. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more XLRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $350,468,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,432,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,306 shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. which are valued at $294,975,606. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,838 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,401,866 shares and is now valued at $292,322,345. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.