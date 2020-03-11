Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on July 06, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Noble Financial Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2016. That day the Noble Financial set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on November 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on October 08, 2015. Argus thinks that GCI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.55.

The shares of the company added by 14.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.22 while ending the day at $3.53. During the trading session, a total of 5.06 million shares were traded which represents a -132.96% decline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $3.09. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GCI 52-week low price stands at $3.05 while its 52-week high price is $12.26.

The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 156.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.91%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $251. Telsey Advisory Group also rated HD as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $244 suggesting that HD could surge by 11.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $210.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.24% to reach $253.88/share. It started the day trading at $225.83 and traded between $211.00 and $225.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HD’s 50-day SMA is 231.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 221.95. The stock has a high of $247.36 for the year while the low is $179.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.11%, as 8.54M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of The Home Depot Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -18,952 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 81,984,450 shares of HD, with a total valuation of $17,859,492,588. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more HD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,362,476,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Home Depot Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 48,812,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 51,084 shares of The Home Depot Inc. which are valued at $10,633,404,750. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its The Home Depot Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,814,647 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 39,376,820 shares and is now valued at $8,577,846,469. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Home Depot Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.