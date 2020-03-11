Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

The shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $78 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EOG Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the EOG stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that EOG is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that EOG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.55.

The shares of the company added by 10.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.811 while ending the day at $41.60. During the trading session, a total of 13.31 million shares were traded which represents a -192.62% decline from the average session volume which is 4.55 million shares. EOG had ended its last session trading at $37.60. EOG Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $27.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EOG 52-week low price stands at $34.89 while its 52-week high price is $107.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EOG Resources Inc. generated 2.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.85%. EOG Resources Inc. has the potential to record 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $360. Even though the stock has been trading at $222.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.77% to reach $340.56/share. It started the day trading at $237.92 and traded between $221.11 and $237.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLT’s 50-day SMA is 298.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 291.10. The stock has a high of $329.85 for the year while the low is $220.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.97%, as 2.86M EOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.93, while the P/B ratio is 5.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 985.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 87,287 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,517,053 shares of FLT, with a total valuation of $2,529,537,517. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more FLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,625,544,529 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by 4.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,504,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -265,686 shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,463,104,845. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,347 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,659,851 shares and is now valued at $1,238,541,797. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.