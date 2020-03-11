Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

The shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boyd Gaming Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Hold the BYD stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $8. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that BYD is Outperform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that BYD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.00.

The shares of the company added by 8.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.41 while ending the day at $21.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.34 million shares were traded which represents a -100.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. BYD had ended its last session trading at $20.17. Boyd Gaming Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.70, with a beta of 2.11. Boyd Gaming Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BYD 52-week low price stands at $19.94 while its 52-week high price is $36.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boyd Gaming Corporation generated 270.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.0%. Boyd Gaming Corporation has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. B. Riley FBR also rated RMBL as Initiated on March 15, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that RMBL could surge by 89.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.59% to reach $2.44/share. It started the day trading at $0.29 and traded between $0.231 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RMBL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4900. The stock has a high of $6.30 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 935319.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.12%, as 644,248 BYD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of RumbleON Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 410.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Silverback Asset Management LLC bought more RMBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 669.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Silverback Asset Management LLC purchasing 1,863,461 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,141,671 shares of RMBL, with a total valuation of $734,593. Granahan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more RMBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $712,593 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 10.30% of RumbleON Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.