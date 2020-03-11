Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

The shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloom Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $5. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BE is Neutral in its latest report on June 20, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 267.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.71.

The shares of the company added by 5.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.05 while ending the day at $8.97. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a 18.38% incline from the average session volume which is 3.33 million shares. BE had ended its last session trading at $8.51. BE 52-week low price stands at $2.44 while its 52-week high price is $15.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bloom Energy Corporation generated 240.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -170.59%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.76% to reach $25.71/share. It started the day trading at $17.29 and traded between $15.90 and $17.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUN’s 50-day SMA is 21.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.35. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $15.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.81%, as 2.85M BE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Huntsman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 245,052 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,907,798 shares of HUN, with a total valuation of $433,873,694. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,182,347 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,694,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -193,097 shares of Huntsman Corporation which are valued at $202,553,148. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 862 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,040,395 shares and is now valued at $114,405,081. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Huntsman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.