Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $1620 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alphabet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $1650. Piper Jaffray was of a view that GOOG is Overweight in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that GOOG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1530.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 36 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1609.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.09.

The shares of the company added by 5.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1,218.77 while ending the day at $1280.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.58 million shares were traded which represents a -49.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. GOOG had ended its last session trading at $1215.56. GOOG 52-week low price stands at $1025.00 while its 52-week high price is $1532.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $15.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alphabet Inc. generated 18.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $10.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.48%. Alphabet Inc. has the potential to record 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on November 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $315.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.32% to reach $406.00/share. It started the day trading at $341.97 and traded between $323.95 and $341.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROP’s 50-day SMA is 371.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 359.27. The stock has a high of $395.00 for the year while the low is $300.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.40%, as 2.20M GOOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.28, while the P/B ratio is 3.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 470.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ROP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 114,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,537,130 shares of ROP, with a total valuation of $5,464,408,621. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ROP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,048,480,735 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Roper Technologies Inc. shares by 0.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,684,011 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,259 shares of Roper Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,647,366,669. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Roper Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,145 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,535,527 shares and is now valued at $1,595,144,846. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Roper Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.