2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

The shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $176 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verisk Analytics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $154. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 166. Credit Suisse was of a view that VRSK is Neutral in its latest report on December 07, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that VRSK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.49.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $147.07 while ending the day at $156.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -78.11% decline from the average session volume which is 833680.0 shares. VRSK had ended its last session trading at $147.92. Verisk Analytics Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 58.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.00, with a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 VRSK 52-week low price stands at $125.52 while its 52-week high price is $171.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verisk Analytics Inc. generated 184.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.85%. Verisk Analytics Inc. has the potential to record 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.88% to reach $204.50/share. It started the day trading at $40.42 and traded between $36.87 and $40.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNE’s 50-day SMA is 41.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.73. The stock has a high of $46.69 for the year while the low is $23.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.93%, as 12.38M VRSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.61% of StoneCo Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 65.23, while the P/B ratio is 8.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more STNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -3,718,156 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,838,829 shares of STNE, with a total valuation of $1,309,940,889. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more STNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $623,805,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… decreased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,166,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of StoneCo Ltd. which are valued at $565,111,578. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 174,582 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,704,537 shares and is now valued at $347,223,981. Following these latest developments, around 14.26% of StoneCo Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.