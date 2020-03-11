2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

The shares of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valaris plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. BTIG Research was of a view that VAL is Neutral in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that VAL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.09 while ending the day at $1.10. During the trading session, a total of 14.95 million shares were traded which represents a -163.65% decline from the average session volume which is 5.67 million shares. VAL had ended its last session trading at $1.23. Valaris plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VAL 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $18.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Valaris plc generated 97.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.03%. Valaris plc has the potential to record -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) is now rated as Hold. Needham also rated ACIA as Upgrade on July 01, 2019, with its price target of $59 suggesting that ACIA could surge by 4.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.40% to reach $69.29/share. It started the day trading at $66.33 and traded between $63.11 and $66.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACIA’s 50-day SMA is 68.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.35. The stock has a high of $69.00 for the year while the low is $44.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.28%, as 3.45M VAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.43% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 86.16, while the P/B ratio is 4.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 435.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ACIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 89,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,461,645 shares of ACIA, with a total valuation of $237,157,299. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ACIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $169,422,079 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Acacia Communications Inc. shares by 20.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,106,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 356,314 shares of Acacia Communications Inc. which are valued at $144,307,135. In the same vein, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its Acacia Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,173 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,895,234 shares and is now valued at $129,842,481. Following these latest developments, around 6.90% of Acacia Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.