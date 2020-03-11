2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

The shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $107 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T-Mobile US Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the TMUS stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $96. The stock was given Hold rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Bernstein was of a view that TMUS is Outperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that TMUS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.25.

The shares of the company added by 6.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $80.205 while ending the day at $84.98. During the trading session, a total of 6.71 million shares were traded which represents a -60.45% decline from the average session volume which is 4.18 million shares. TMUS had ended its last session trading at $79.75. T-Mobile US Inc. currently has a market cap of $74.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 0.18. T-Mobile US Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TMUS 52-week low price stands at $68.16 while its 52-week high price is $101.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T-Mobile US Inc. generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.48%. T-Mobile US Inc. has the potential to record 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 48.75% to reach $7.21/share. It started the day trading at $1.19 and traded between $0.7261 and $1.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOS’s 50-day SMA is 5.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.82. The stock has a high of $7.55 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.93%, as 14.46M TMUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -55.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more KOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -9,016,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,442,452 shares of KOS, with a total valuation of $147,749,479. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more KOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $109,024,083 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by 5.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,239,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,755,770 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. which are valued at $92,229,176. In the same vein, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 404,267 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,072,940 shares and is now valued at $85,622,467. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.