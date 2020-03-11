2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

The shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sprint Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Buy the S stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on June 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Raymond James was of a view that S is Outperform in its latest report on June 13, 2018. Jefferies thinks that S is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.86.

The shares of the company added by 6.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.11 while ending the day at $8.59. During the trading session, a total of 26.14 million shares were traded which represents a -4.13% decline from the average session volume which is 25.1 million shares. S had ended its last session trading at $8.06. Sprint Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 S 52-week low price stands at $4.26 while its 52-week high price is $10.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sprint Corporation generated 3.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Sprint Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.23% to reach $15.49/share. It started the day trading at $11.67 and traded between $11.06 and $11.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIV’s 50-day SMA is 13.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.28. The stock has a high of $14.63 for the year while the low is $10.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.67%, as 5.74M S shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP sold more VIV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP selling -4,482,550 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,224,479 shares of VIV, with a total valuation of $980,938,034. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,433,010 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,827,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,596 shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. which are valued at $45,663,697. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,529,524 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,776,454 shares and is now valued at $45,053,096. Following these latest developments, around 88.00% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.