2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Cleveland Research in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Cleveland Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oracle Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Societe Generale advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Buy the ORCL stock while also putting a $61 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $51. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ORCL is Market Perform in its latest report on September 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that ORCL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 22 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $56.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.03.

The shares of the company added by 5.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.16 while ending the day at $48.58. During the trading session, a total of 26.99 million shares were traded which represents a -132.49% decline from the average session volume which is 11.61 million shares. ORCL had ended its last session trading at $46.01. Oracle Corporation currently has a market cap of $157.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.56, with a beta of 1.05. ORCL 52-week low price stands at $44.66 while its 52-week high price is $60.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oracle Corporation generated 24.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.5%. Oracle Corporation has the potential to record 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is now rated as Hold. Cowen also rated NTAP as Reiterated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that NTAP could surge by 27.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.11% to reach $60.39/share. It started the day trading at $43.51 and traded between $40.41 and $43.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTAP’s 50-day SMA is 55.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.54. The stock has a high of $78.35 for the year while the low is $39.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.98%, as 12.97M ORCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.26% of NetApp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.19, while the P/B ratio is 34.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more NTAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -274,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,566,638 shares of NTAP, with a total valuation of $1,521,513,327. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more NTAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,285,073,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,457,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -774,052 shares of NetApp Inc. which are valued at $1,236,073,142. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 290,655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,431,105 shares and is now valued at $580,781,226. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NetApp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.