2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

The shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frontier Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2018. Guggenheim was of a view that FTR is Sell in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Jefferies thinks that FTR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.2851 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 4.79 million shares were traded which represents a -129.27% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. FTR had ended its last session trading at $0.42. FTR 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $2.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Frontier Communications Corporation generated 683.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Frontier Communications Corporation has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. B. Riley FBR also rated PLUG as Reiterated on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that PLUG could surge by 12.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.34% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $4.19 and traded between $3.88 and $4.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLUG’s 50-day SMA is 4.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.03. The stock has a high of $6.05 for the year while the low is $1.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 56.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.92%, as 66.99M FTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.20% of Plug Power Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 77.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PLUG shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,873,147 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,353,382 shares of PLUG, with a total valuation of $79,653,678. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PLUG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,865,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, Odey Asset Management LLP decreased its Plug Power Inc. shares by 15.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,428,761 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,259,325 shares of Plug Power Inc. which are valued at $53,940,823. In the same vein, Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its Plug Power Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,940,320 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,940,320 shares and is now valued at $30,120,989. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Plug Power Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.