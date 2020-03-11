2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

The shares of F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $160 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of F5 Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 166. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FFIV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Barclays thinks that FFIV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.55.

The shares of the company added by 5.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $111.78 while ending the day at $117.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -44.35% decline from the average session volume which is 767600.0 shares. FFIV had ended its last session trading at $111.69. F5 Networks Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.00, with a beta of 0.88. F5 Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FFIV 52-week low price stands at $110.33 while its 52-week high price is $168.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The F5 Networks Inc. generated 735.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.15%. F5 Networks Inc. has the potential to record 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. MoffettNathanson also rated CTL as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CTL could surge by 15.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.87% to reach $13.25/share. It started the day trading at $11.17 and traded between $10.16 and $11.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTL’s 50-day SMA is 13.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.59. The stock has a high of $15.30 for the year while the low is $9.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 103.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.08%, as 107.49M FFIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.55% of CenturyLink Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CTL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,274,033 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 124,771,334 shares of CTL, with a total valuation of $1,505,990,001. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… meanwhile bought more CTL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,173,921,042 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CenturyLink Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 76,791,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 562,340 shares of CenturyLink Inc. which are valued at $926,879,138. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its CenturyLink Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,086,313 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 71,575,248 shares and is now valued at $863,913,243. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CenturyLink Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.