2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

The shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 08, 2019, to Neutral the AQUA stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Northcoast was of a view that AQUA is Buy in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Berenberg thinks that AQUA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.40.

The shares of the company added by 10.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.58 while ending the day at $18.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -117.57% decline from the average session volume which is 880090.0 shares. AQUA had ended its last session trading at $16.42. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AQUA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $25.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. generated 194.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.69% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.72 and traded between $5.21 and $5.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMSI’s 50-day SMA is 5.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.84. The stock has a high of $7.15 for the year while the low is $1.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.19%, as 2.81M AQUA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.33% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.37, while the P/B ratio is 4.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 672.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 735,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,904,925 shares of SMSI, with a total valuation of $10,210,398. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more SMSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,919,903 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 13.90% of Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.