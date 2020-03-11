2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN), Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

The shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Hold the DNKN stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $83. Maxim Group was of a view that DNKN is Hold in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Citigroup thinks that DNKN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 102.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $78.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $64.52 while ending the day at $68.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -46.96% decline from the average session volume which is 753240.0 shares. DNKN had ended its last session trading at $64.76. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.31, with a beta of 0.63. DNKN 52-week low price stands at $63.09 while its 52-week high price is $84.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. generated 706.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.22%. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Wells Fargo also rated SHLX as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that SHLX could surge by 37.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.95% to reach $20.09/share. It started the day trading at $13.12 and traded between $10.0001 and $12.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHLX’s 50-day SMA is 19.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.22. The stock has a high of $22.70 for the year while the low is $10.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.00%, as 2.38M DNKN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more SHLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -1,171,942 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,281,451 shares of SHLX, with a total valuation of $364,125,627. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,668,651 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 2.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,746,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -238,930 shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $166,761,332. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 285,928 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,959,294 shares and is now valued at $153,293,520. Following these latest developments, around 46.96% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.