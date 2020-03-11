2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

The shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the CZR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. Bernstein was of a view that CZR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that CZR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.58.

The shares of the company added by 6.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.23 while ending the day at $10.68. During the trading session, a total of 28.33 million shares were traded which represents a -64.41% decline from the average session volume which is 17.23 million shares. CZR had ended its last session trading at $10.04. Caesars Entertainment Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CZR 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $14.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caesars Entertainment Corporation generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.95%. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.75. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.41% to reach $5.40/share. It started the day trading at $2.43 and traded between $2.07 and $2.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNTR’s 50-day SMA is 3.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.40. The stock has a high of $7.24 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1005700.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.23%, as 993,330 CZR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Venator Materials PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 307.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP bought more VNTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP purchasing 2,096,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,156,202 shares of VNTR, with a total valuation of $24,447,059. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more VNTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,777,706 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Venator Materials PLC shares by 4.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,772,582 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -185,139 shares of Venator Materials PLC which are valued at $10,072,794. In the same vein, Schneider Capital Management Corp… decreased its Venator Materials PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 89,186 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,757,895 shares and is now valued at $10,033,580. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Venator Materials PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.