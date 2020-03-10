Two Stocks To Tuck Away: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

The shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $69 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of W. R. Grace & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Monness Crespi & Hardt set price target on the stock to $80. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that GRA is Sector Weight in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Berenberg thinks that GRA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $80.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.82 while ending the day at $45.91. During the trading session, a total of 861074.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.68% decline from the average session volume which is 495790.0 shares. GRA had ended its last session trading at $53.82. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a market cap of $3.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.61, with a beta of 0.95. W. R. Grace & Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GRA 52-week low price stands at $52.11 while its 52-week high price is $79.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The W. R. Grace & Co. generated 282.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.01%. W. R. Grace & Co. has the potential to record 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wunderlich also rated GLBS as Reiterated on September 12, 2012, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that GLBS could surge by 98.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.28% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.44 and traded between $0.3358 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.7500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7900. The stock has a high of $8.80 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 290500.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.69%, as 244,921 GRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.73% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 466.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.70% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,491 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 65.59% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.