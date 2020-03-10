Two Stocks To Tuck Away: U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

The shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Concrete Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $53. SunTrust was of a view that USCR is Buy in its latest report on August 08, 2016. Sidoti thinks that USCR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.37 while ending the day at $20.49. During the trading session, a total of 518407.0 shares were traded which represents a -117.32% decline from the average session volume which is 238550.0 shares. USCR had ended its last session trading at $24.66. U.S. Concrete Inc. currently has a market cap of $358.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.62, with a beta of 1.31. U.S. Concrete Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 USCR 52-week low price stands at $24.09 while its 52-week high price is $56.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Concrete Inc. generated 40.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 143.48%. U.S. Concrete Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -68.08% to reach $6.31/share. It started the day trading at $0.90 and traded between $0.38 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 3.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.44. The stock has a high of $8.52 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 87.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.48%, as 83.19M USCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.42% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -80.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,546,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,073,189 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $171,219,567. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,294,387 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $77,974,539. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $76,715,466. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.