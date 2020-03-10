Two Stocks To Tuck Away: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE)

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the RLJ stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Wells Fargo was of a view that RLJ is Outperform in its latest report on May 15, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that RLJ is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.23 while ending the day at $10.24. During the trading session, a total of 3.15 million shares were traded which represents a -82.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $12.17. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $19.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OBE as Reiterated on November 13, 2017, with its price target of $1.71 suggesting that OBE could surge by 81.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -34.92% to reach $1.46/share. It started the day trading at $0.3984 and traded between $0.2538 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OBE’s 50-day SMA is 0.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.87. The stock has a high of $2.70 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.92%, as 2.16M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 211.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.