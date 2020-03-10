Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)

The shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Polaris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Buy the PII stock while also putting a $118 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on May 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 99. Wedbush was of a view that PII is Outperform in its latest report on May 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that PII is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 123.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $70.635 while ending the day at $73.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -123.75% decline from the average session volume which is 773980.0 shares. PII had ended its last session trading at $85.59. Polaris Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 1.43. Polaris Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PII 52-week low price stands at $77.05 while its 52-week high price is $104.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Polaris Inc. generated 157.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.98%. Polaris Inc. has the potential to record 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is now rated as Hold. Jefferies also rated SKY as Downgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that SKY could surge by 45.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.17% to reach $39.58/share. It started the day trading at $25.00 and traded between $21.12 and $21.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKY’s 50-day SMA is 30.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.52. The stock has a high of $37.03 for the year while the low is $18.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.84%, as 1.21M PII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Skyline Champion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.84, while the P/B ratio is 2.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 490.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more SKY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 10,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,922,155 shares of SKY, with a total valuation of $227,761,956. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SKY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,541,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, MAK Capital One LLC decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,368,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation which are valued at $96,846,071. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,069 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,935,436 shares and is now valued at $84,393,785. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Skyline Champion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.