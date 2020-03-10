Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

The shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $12.35 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newmark Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NMRK stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $15. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that NMRK is Hold in its latest report on May 04, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.38 while ending the day at $7.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -37.88% decline from the average session volume which is 995930.0 shares. NMRK had ended its last session trading at $8.78. Newmark Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NMRK 52-week low price stands at $7.02 while its 52-week high price is $13.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.62%. Newmark Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.94% to reach $9.59/share. It started the day trading at $6.15 and traded between $5.18 and $5.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGRO’s 50-day SMA is 7.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.82. The stock has a high of $8.70 for the year while the low is $5.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 584552.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.91%, as 514,932 NMRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Adecoagro S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 327.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Qatar Investment Authority (Inves… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,983,265 shares of AGRO, with a total valuation of $119,394,990.

Similarly, EMS Capital LP decreased its Adecoagro S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,270,817 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Adecoagro S.A. which are valued at $84,193,003. In the same vein, Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its Adecoagro S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 59,055 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,107,465 shares and is now valued at $68,032,764.