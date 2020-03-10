Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

The shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Maxar Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Speculative Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. TD Securities was of a view that MAXR is Hold in its latest report on March 01, 2019. CIBC thinks that MAXR is worth Sector Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.50 while ending the day at $12.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -6.57% decline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. MAXR had ended its last session trading at $14.66. Maxar Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $804.67 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 0.74. Maxar Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MAXR 52-week low price stands at $3.83 while its 52-week high price is $21.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Maxar Technologies Inc. generated 59.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. Maxar Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.79% to reach $1.07/share. It started the day trading at $0.2298 and traded between $0.182 and $0.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHIP’s 50-day SMA is 0.4000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5500. The stock has a high of $7.65 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 256452.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.52%, as 211,522 MAXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 357.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Verition Fund Management LLC sold more SHIP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -46.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Verition Fund Management LLC selling -305,870 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 350,000 shares of SHIP, with a total valuation of $135,100. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more SHIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,387 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sabby Capital LLC decreased its Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares by 95.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,160,100 shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. which are valued at $19,300. Following these latest developments, around 59.60% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.