Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

The shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 03, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lithium Americas Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.50 while ending the day at $3.51. During the trading session, a total of 606003.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.66% decline from the average session volume which is 552640.0 shares. LAC had ended its last session trading at $4.10. LAC 52-week low price stands at $2.75 while its 52-week high price is $6.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lithium Americas Corp. generated 108.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. Lithium Americas Corp. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.62% to reach $87.67/share. It started the day trading at $43.05 and traded between $37.43 and $37.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGVT’s 50-day SMA is 68.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.93. The stock has a high of $116.88 for the year while the low is $42.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.77%, as 1.01M LAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Ingevity Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.69, while the P/B ratio is 2.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 455.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NGVT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 77,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,505,811 shares of NGVT, with a total valuation of $293,868,993. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NGVT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,019,620 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Ingevity Corporation shares by 11.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,886,631 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 188,513 shares of Ingevity Corporation which are valued at $123,046,074. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Ingevity Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,719 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,334,218 shares and is now valued at $87,017,698. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ingevity Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.