Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CQP), Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

The shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CQP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $41.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CQP is Sector Perform in its latest report on June 10, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CQP is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.87 while ending the day at $25.89. During the trading session, a total of 715229.0 shares were traded which represents a -146.49% decline from the average session volume which is 290160.0 shares. CQP had ended its last session trading at $30.59. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 CQP 52-week low price stands at $30.40 while its 52-week high price is $49.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. generated 1.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.79%. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on May 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated AROC as Upgrade on May 09, 2018, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AROC could surge by 65.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.20% to reach $13.05/share. It started the day trading at $4.855 and traded between $4.43 and $4.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AROC’s 50-day SMA is 8.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.35. The stock has a high of $11.43 for the year while the low is $5.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.69%, as 4.67M CQP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.64% of Archrock Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AROC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 959,103 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,382,183 shares of AROC, with a total valuation of $161,841,228. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AROC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,195,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Archrock Inc. shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,579,129 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 206,982 shares of Archrock Inc. which are valued at $79,985,727. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its Archrock Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,571,478 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,256,860 shares and is now valued at $60,594,781. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Archrock Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.