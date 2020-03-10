Two Stocks To Tuck Away: BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

The shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $45 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CL King advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the BJRI stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BJRI is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that BJRI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.45 while ending the day at $25.64. During the trading session, a total of 766545.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.21% decline from the average session volume which is 377220.0 shares. BJRI had ended its last session trading at $29.64. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. currently has a market cap of $492.34 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.52, with a beta of 0.66. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BJRI 52-week low price stands at $27.32 while its 52-week high price is $53.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BJ’s Restaurants Inc. generated 22.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.98%. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.37% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.66 and traded between $1.35 and $1.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWI’s 50-day SMA is 2.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.24. The stock has a high of $7.25 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.48%, as 2.08M BJRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.62% of Titan International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 368.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MHR Fund Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,005,000 shares of TWI, with a total valuation of $22,894,300. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TWI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,931,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,705,334 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,440 shares of Titan International Inc. which are valued at $13,457,255. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 162,140 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,485,840 shares and is now valued at $9,969,502. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Titan International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.