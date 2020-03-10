The Futility of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Fundamentals

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -16.64% on 03/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $31.90 before closing at $32.66. Intraday shares traded counted 14.59 million, which was -131.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.31M. MET’s previous close was $39.18 while the outstanding shares total 949.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.40, and a growth ratio of 1.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 16.19, with weekly volatility at 7.15% and ATR at 2.12. The MET stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.33 and a $53.28 high.

Investors have identified the tech company MetLife Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for MetLife Inc. (MET)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, MetLife Inc. recorded a total of 17.14 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 17.18 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -37.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 949.49M with the revenue now reading 0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.40 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MET sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MET attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Investment Officer, Goulart Steven J sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.60, for a total value of 732,649. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, McCallion John D. now sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 275,176. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

9 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MetLife Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MET stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.58.