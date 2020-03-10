Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

The shares of Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on February 01, 2018. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veritex Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2018, to Outperform the VBTX stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2017. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.41 while ending the day at $17.44. During the trading session, a total of 859066.0 shares were traded which represents a -91.85% decline from the average session volume which is 447790.0 shares. VBTX had ended its last session trading at $22.57. Veritex Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $916.12 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 1.56. VBTX 52-week low price stands at $21.55 while its 52-week high price is $29.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.72%. Veritex Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is now rated as Hold. Deutsche Bank also rated CNI as Downgrade on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that CNI could surge by 41.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.10% to reach $129.35/share. It started the day trading at $81.27 and traded between $75.51 and $75.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNI’s 50-day SMA is 91.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 91.30. The stock has a high of $96.53 for the year while the low is $82.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.35%, as 4.03M VBTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.63% of Canadian National Railway Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.40, while the P/B ratio is 4.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 865.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.43% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cascade Investment LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,400,770 shares of CNI, with a total valuation of $9,474,887,949. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more CNI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,135,992,260 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Canadian National Railway Company shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,103,731 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,262,323 shares of Canadian National Railway Company which are valued at $2,158,812,625. In the same vein, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Canadian National Railway Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 408,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,067,421 shares and is now valued at $1,968,539,818. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Canadian National Railway Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.