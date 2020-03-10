Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE), Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)

The shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinseo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Tudor Pickering was of a view that TSE is Sell in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TSE is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.40 while ending the day at $16.56. During the trading session, a total of 678393.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.85% decline from the average session volume which is 429770.0 shares. TSE had ended its last session trading at $20.16. Trinseo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TSE 52-week low price stands at $19.85 while its 52-week high price is $50.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Trinseo S.A. generated 456.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -211.43%. Trinseo S.A. has the potential to record 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.39% to reach $23.61/share. It started the day trading at $15.10 and traded between $14.21 and $14.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFC’s 50-day SMA is 19.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.53. The stock has a high of $21.23 for the year while the low is $15.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -43.94%, as 3.18M TSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.29% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more MFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 8,543,950 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 100,525,125 shares of MFC, with a total valuation of $1,957,224,184. BMO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more MFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,355,651,864 worth of shares.

Similarly, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Manulife Financial Corporation shares by 6.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 58,475,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,352,638 shares of Manulife Financial Corporation which are valued at $1,138,514,870. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Manulife Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 701,142 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 55,337,769 shares and is now valued at $1,077,426,362. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Manulife Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.