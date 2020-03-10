Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

The shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $51 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Ensign Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on June 04, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Wells Fargo was of a view that ENSG is Underperform in its latest report on April 28, 2017. JMP Securities thinks that ENSG is worth Mkt Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.32 while ending the day at $37.13. During the trading session, a total of 860477.0 shares were traded which represents a -215.37% decline from the average session volume which is 272850.0 shares. ENSG had ended its last session trading at $45.57. The Ensign Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.51, with a beta of 0.82. The Ensign Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ENSG 52-week low price stands at $38.65 while its 52-week high price is $58.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Ensign Group Inc. generated 59.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.93%. The Ensign Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.52% to reach $78.71/share. It started the day trading at $63.73 and traded between $59.59 and $60.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSX’s 50-day SMA is 75.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.34. The stock has a high of $80.73 for the year while the low is $63.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.52%, as 8.03M ENSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of CSX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.48, while the P/B ratio is 3.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CSX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -845,027 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 63,378,631 shares of CSX, with a total valuation of $4,838,324,691. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more CSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,335,762,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its CSX Corporation shares by 3.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 54,198,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,724,829 shares of CSX Corporation which are valued at $4,137,547,919. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CSX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,795,879 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 33,946,217 shares and is now valued at $2,591,454,206. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CSX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.