Ride Out The Next Market Storm With TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2018. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that TTI is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 12, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that TTI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -40.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -45.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.5151 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -120.36% decline from the average session volume which is 708120.0 shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $1.01. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 35.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 233.33%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.21% to reach $125.07/share. It started the day trading at $68.70 and traded between $62.61 and $63.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADS’s 50-day SMA is 102.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 122.06. The stock has a high of $182.95 for the year while the low is $69.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.71%, as 2.24M TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.86% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 859.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 322,708 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,843,343 shares of ADS, with a total valuation of $497,847,227. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ADS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $227,885,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by 25.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,926,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 395,577 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation which are valued at $198,035,420. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,622 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,854,340 shares and is now valued at $190,607,609. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.