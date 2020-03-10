Ride Out The Next Market Storm With SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

The shares of SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on September 25, 2018. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SilverBow Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -30.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -32.95% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.77. During the trading session, a total of 518004.0 shares were traded which represents a -474.73% decline from the average session volume which is 90130.0 shares. SBOW had ended its last session trading at $2.64. SilverBow Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.34. SilverBow Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SBOW 52-week low price stands at $2.55 while its 52-week high price is $24.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SilverBow Resources Inc. generated 1.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -156.6%. SilverBow Resources Inc. has the potential to record 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.74% to reach $24.56/share. It started the day trading at $15.595 and traded between $14.17 and $14.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TX’s 50-day SMA is 21.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.75. The stock has a high of $29.21 for the year while the low is $16.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.41%, as 1.18M SBOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.58% of Ternium S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 262.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lazard Asset Management LLC bought more TX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lazard Asset Management LLC purchasing 136,622 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,752,127 shares of TX, with a total valuation of $225,042,018. Schroder Investment Management Lt… meanwhile bought more TX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,785,941 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its Ternium S.A. shares by 2.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,498,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 55,000 shares of Ternium S.A. which are valued at $52,294,275. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management No… increased its Ternium S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,214,278 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,293,778 shares and is now valued at $48,008,774. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ternium S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.